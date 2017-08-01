Sons of Apollo, Featuring Ex-Members of Dream Theater, Guns N’ Roses and Journey, Announce Debut Album

(Image credit: William Hames)

For the past few months, rumors have been circulating about a new secret project including former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian. With the announcement of the debut album from Sons of Apollo, a brand-new supergroup featuring Portnoy, Sherinian and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force), these rumors have been confirmed as true.

The quintet's debut album, Psychotic Symphony, will be released October 20 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.

The star-studded band came together organically. Portnoy explains, “Derek and I reunited shortly after I left Dream Theater in 2010 and we put together an all-instrumental touring band with he and I, Billy Sheehan, and Tony MacAlpine. That was my first time working with Derek since the ‘90s when he was in Dream Theater and it was just great to be working with him again."

"Ever since that tour, which was really just a one-off live thing, he has been nudging me to start a real, original, full-time band," he continued. "The timing just had never been right, because I had too many other things on my plate. Long story short, the time was finally right to take the bait and put together a band.”

“Mike and I work at a relentless pace in the studio,” Sherinian added. “The music is modern, but we have an old school soul. What is unique about Sons of Apollo is that we have true rock n’ roll swagger along with the virtuosity; a lethal combination!”

Sons of Apollo will hit the road in 2018 for their first worldwide tour. In the meantime though, you can watch a teaser for Psychotic Symphony below.

