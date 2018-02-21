Sons of Apollo Premiere New "Alive" Music Video

Sons of Apollo—the group featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force)—have released their newest music video, for the song, "Alive." You can watch it above.

The track is taken from the supergroup's debut album, Psychotic Symphony, which was released last month.

"When I think of the album, I think of the writing and recording process and the personal involvement," Bumblefoot told Guitar World about Psychotic Symphony in an interview earlier this month. "To me, when I hear the album, I hear five guys paying tribute to their influences. I hear The Who, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin and Randy Rhoads. Everything that inspired each member of the band to play music the way that they do."

"There’s Billy’s distinct, undeniable tone, Mike’s tremendous playing, Derek—who is the greatest guitarist you will ever hear on keyboards—and Jeff, who takes the craziest songs and makes them into something you can sing along to. He’s a great singer with a fantastic voice."

Sons of Apollo recently wrapped up a short round of American dates, and will hit the road again later this spring. You can see a full list of the band's upcoming dates below.

