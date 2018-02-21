Sons of Apollo Premiere New "Alive" Music Video

Sons of Apollo—the group featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force)—have released their newest music video, for the song, "Alive." You can watch it above.
The track is taken from the supergroup's debut album, Psychotic Symphony, which was released last month.
"When I think of the album, I think of the writing and recording process and the personal involvement," Bumblefoot told Guitar World about Psychotic Symphony in an interview earlier this month. "To me, when I hear the album, I hear five guys paying tribute to their influences. I hear The Who, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin and Randy Rhoads. Everything that inspired each member of the band to play music the way that they do."
"There’s Billy’s distinct, undeniable tone, Mike’s tremendous playing, Derek—who is the greatest guitarist you will ever hear on keyboards—and Jeff, who takes the craziest songs and makes them into something you can sing along to. He’s a great singer with a fantastic voice."
Sons of Apollo recently wrapped up a short round of American dates, and will hit the road again later this spring. You can see a full list of the band's upcoming dates below.
Sons of Apollo: Spring 2018 Tour Dates
Thu 4/5 Monterrey, Mexico Escena
Sun 4/8 Santiago, Chile Teatro Teneton
Tue 4/10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Groove
Thu 4/12 Porto Alegre, Brazil Opinião Bar
Sat 4/14 São Paulo, Brazil Tropical Butanta
Sun 4/15 Belo Horizonte, Brazil Music Hall
Thu 4/19 Montreal, QUE. Corona Theatre
Fri 4/20 Toronto, ONT. The Opera House
Sat 4/21 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
Sun 4/22 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
Tue 4/24 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
Wed 4/25 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
Fri 4/27 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
Sat 4/28 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades
Sun 4/29 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
Mon 4/30 Seattle, WA The Showbox
Wed 5/2 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
Thu 5/3 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco Theatre
Fri 5/4 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues
Sat 5/5 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
Mon 5/7 San Antonio, TX Alamo City Music Hall
Tue 5/8 Dallas, TX Canton Hall
Wed 5/9 Houston, TX Scout Bar
Fri 5/11 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley
Sat 5/12 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre
Sun 5/13 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
Tue 5/15 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues
Wed 5/16 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
Thu 5/17 Washington, D.C. The Howard Theatre
Fri 5/18 New York, NY Playstation Theater
Sat 5/19 Worcester, MA The Palladium