Sony Launches Interactive Jeff Buckley Music Site

Legacy Recordings has announced the launch of Jeff Buckley: The Record Collection. A new online music destination site offering fans access to the music Buckley loved most, the Jeff Buckley Record Collection project has been overseen by the artist's mother, Mary Guibert.

Jeff Buckley's Record Collection provides a comprehensive overview of the influences and inspirations that Jeff incorporated into his own music, including You and I, the recently released collection of his first studio recordings from 1993.

Like spending the day with Jeff in his apartment listening to music, the site allows fans to play and share any song from any album in Jeff's personal collection via 30 second previews or access to Spotify for full song playback. On the site, fans can navigate through Buckley’s record collection by using arrows and the alphabet. Hovering over album spines reveals album information and provides the ability to stream music.

You can watch a tutorial for the site below.

For more information, visit jeffbuckleycollection.com.