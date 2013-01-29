Soundgarden Post Dave Grohl-Directed Music Video for "By Crooked Steps"

As we reported yesterday, Dave Grohl — who might actually be the hardest-working man in show business — directed the new music video for Soundgarden's "By Crooked Steps."

The band officially released the video today, and you can watch it below.

The video depicts Soundgarden cruising around the streets of LA with a sly cop played by Deadmau5. “I had an idea. I got a copy of the record and the third song ‘By Crooked Steps’ was a signature, instantly recognizable Soundgarden song,” and the rest was history," Grohl said.

The track is off King Animal, Soundgarden’s first album in more than 15 years. It was co-produced by the band and Adam Kasper at Studio X in Seattle and was released November 13 via Loma Vista Recordings/Republic Records.

Soundgarden are on a winter 2013 tour in support of King Animal. Check out the dates below.

Winter 2013 Tour Dates: