Soundgarden Post Behind-the-Scenes Look at "By Crooked Steps" Video

Soundgarden have posted a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot for their new video, “By Crooked Steps.” You can check it out below.

The video, which was conceived and directed by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, depicts Soundgarden cruising around the streets of LA with a sly cop played by Deadmau5.

“I had an idea. I got a copy of the record and the third song ‘By Crooked Steps’ was a signature, instantly recognizable Soundgarden song,” and the rest was history," Grohl said. The official video can be seen tomorrow, January 29, via Vevo.com. Be sure to check out soundgardenworld.com.

King Animal is Soundgarden’s first album in more than 15 years. It was co-produced by the band and Adam Kasper at Studio X in Seattle and was released November 13 via Loma Vista Recordings/Republic Records.

Soundgarden are on a winter 2013 tour in support of King Animal. Check out the dates below.

Winter 2013 Tour Dates: