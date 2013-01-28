Soundgarden Post Behind-the-Scenes Look at "By Crooked Steps" Video

Soundgarden have posted a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot for their new video, “By Crooked Steps.” You can check it out below.
The video, which was conceived and directed by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, depicts Soundgarden cruising around the streets of LA with a sly cop played by Deadmau5.
“I had an idea. I got a copy of the record and the third song ‘By Crooked Steps’ was a signature, instantly recognizable Soundgarden song,” and the rest was history," Grohl said. The official video can be seen tomorrow, January 29, via Vevo.com. Be sure to check out soundgardenworld.com.
King Animal is Soundgarden’s first album in more than 15 years. It was co-produced by the band and Adam Kasper at Studio X in Seattle and was released November 13 via Loma Vista Recordings/Republic Records.
Soundgarden are on a winter 2013 tour in support of King Animal. Check out the dates below.
Winter 2013 Tour Dates:
- Jan 29 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater (SOLD OUT)
- Jan 30 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 1 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 2 Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 6 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 7 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 8 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 10 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 12 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 13 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 16 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)
- Feb 17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)
- May 18 Camden, NJ @ MMR-BQ
- May 19 Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range