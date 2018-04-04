Spafford Premiere New Single, "Leave the Light On"

Arizona jam band Spafford are set to release their sophomore album, For Amusement Only, May 4. Today, the much-buzzed-about group teamed up with Guitar World to premiere "Leave the Light On," the album's breezy but expansive lead single.

"Leave the Light On"—which also is playing on SiriusXM's Jam On station—is a bright, buoyant track that demonstrates the group's reggae influences, while also offering a tantalizing hint at the more improvisation-heavy side they demonstrate during their famous live performances. You can give the track a spin below.

"We've had an amazing time over the years writing and performing the material we chose for this album, it was even more fun recording them at IV Labs Studios in Chicago," the band told Guitar World about their sophomore LP. "We became residents of the city of Chicago for a few weeks last summer and had a blast playing pinball and recording For Amusement Only. After so long releasing all of our live shows, we're excited to share the studio versions of all of these songs with the world."

Spafford will soon head out on tour in support of For Amusement Only. You can check out the band's itinerary below.

You can preorder For Amusement Only right here.

Spafford tour dates:



4/20 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Fest

4/20 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse, Sweetwater 420 Official After Party

5/4 & 5/5 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA

5/24 - 5/27 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

5/27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

6/1 - 6/2 - Live Oak, FL - Purple Hatter's Ball

6/7 - 6/10 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

6/14 - 6/17 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

6/28 - 6/30 - Waitsfield, VT - Frendly Gathering

7/5 - 7/8 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival

7/7 - 7/8 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music & Arts Festival

7/26 - 7/29 - British Columbia, CAN - Element Music Festival

8/9 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom *

8/10 - 8/13 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

8/11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Lawn at White River *

8/16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

8/17 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami *

8/18 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

8/23 - 8/26 - Arrington, VA - Lockn'

* with Umphrey's McGee