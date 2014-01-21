Steel Panther Premiere Music Video for"The Burden of Being Wonderful"

The Steel Panther gang have released a new music video, and you can check it out below.

The song, "The Burden of Being Wonderful," is from the band's upcoming album, All You Can Eat, which is scheduled for an April 1 release via Open E Records through distribution by Kobalt Music Group. The album is already available for pre-order online.

The album's debut single, “Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World,” was released in November, along with a star-studded (but NSGW) music video directed by Rob Riggle that has been viewed more than 660,000 times.

Unless we're missing something, this latest clip, which was directed by Kirker Butler, is a lot more tame than “Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World.”

Enjoy!