Steve Terreberry's "How to Play Guitar Fast!" — Video

Steve Terreberry—also known as Stevie T—is a popular YouTube guitarist, which is a very 21st-century thing to be.

He posts a host of six-string-centric clips over at his YouTube channel, and he even released an album, cleverly dubbed Album of Epicness, earlier this year.

In fact, GuitarWorld.com premiered his latest serious playthrough video, "Djenstrumental," just last week.

Below, check out one of his more popular 2015 videos, "How to Play Guitar FAST!"

In Steve's own words:

"In this video, I will teach you how to shred super fast! I'll even give you some tips on how to CHEAT and make it LOOK like you can play fast! ;)"

Tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook. Later!