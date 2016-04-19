Steve Vai Announces 'Passion and Warfare' 25th Anniversary World Tour

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of his landmark 1990 album, Passion and Warfare, Steve Vai has announced an extensive world tour that will celebrate the groundbreaking recording.
The now-classic album, which took several years to record, features "For the Love of God," "Liberty," "Erotic Nightmares," "The Animal," "Blue Powder," "The Riddle" and several other legendary Vai tracks.
"Performing this record from top to bottom (with some very special surprises in the works) is something I’ve always dreamed of doing,” Vai said. “There are songs here I’ve never performed before, and I’m delighted that 25 years after its release, I feel as though my guitar chops are as much up to the task as ever before."
A May 28 performance at the World Guitar Festival in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, will kick things off. Following that, the tour will include festivals and an extensive run in Europe, finally arriving in the U.S. in October. Additional shows in the U.S. and abroad will be announced in the months ahead.
The tour will feature a unique premium package: the Passion and Warfare EVO Experience, a limited number of EVO Experience tickets will be available for each show. Tickets will be available through Vai.com soon. Vai also will perform select G3 dates with Joe Satriani and the Aristrocrats in Italy and Germany during July.
In the next few weeks, there will be an official announcement regarding the release—via Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings—of Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition, a remastered version of the original album featuring four bonus tracks and a new companion bonus album called Modern Primitive that includes material that has not been previously released.
“Modern Primitive is by far my most adventurous recording to date, and I feel as though it’s my most telling release,” Vai said.
For more about Modern Primitive, head here.
Vai will host his third Vai Academy at the Asilomar Center in Carmel, California, January 2-6, 2017. Special guests will be announced soon when the camp goes on sale. For more information, write to info@dreamcatcherevents.com.
“I can’t be more blown away by our line up of special guests that will be joining us in January 2017 for our next Vai Academy,” Vai said. “The theme for this camp will be focusing on technique and going deeper than technique to find a player’s individual and unique voice on the instrument."
2016 Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary World Tour Dates
- May 28 – Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec – World Guitar Festival
- June 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – O2 ABC Glasgow
- June 2 – London, England – London Palladium
- June 3 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, England – O2 Academy Newcastle
- June 5 – Manchester, England – O2 Ritz Manchester
- June 6 – Brighton, England – The Dome
- June 7 – Bristol, England – Academy
- June 9 – Helsinki, Finland – The House of Culture
- June 11 – Solvesborg, Sweden – Sweden Rock Festival
- June 12 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall
- June 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Medis, Ballroom
- June 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
- June 15 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pusterviksbaren
- June 17 – Leuven, Belgium – Het Depot
- June 18 – Gutenstetten, Germany – Ibanez Guitar Festival
- June 20 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
- June 21 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
- June 23 – Vienna, Austria – Simm City
- June 24 – Dornbirn, Austria – Conrad Sohm
- June 26 – Paris, France – Le Trianon
- June 27 – Solothurn, Switzerland – Kofmehl
- June 28 – Schaffhausen, Switzerland – Kammgarn
- June 29 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – den Atelier
- June 30 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
- July 2 – Rome, Italy – Rock In Roma (G3 with Joe Satriani & The Aristocrats)
- July 3 – Sogliano Al Rubicone, Italy (G3 with Joe Satriani & The Aristocrats)
- July 4 – Ascoli Piceno, Itlay – Piazza del Popolo (G3 with Joe Satriani & The Aristocrats)
- July 5 – Grugliasco, Italy – Gru Village (G3 with Joe Satriani & The Aristocrats)
- July 6 – Gardone Riviera, Italy – Teatro del Vittoriale
- July 7 – Udine, Italy – Castello di Udine
- July 10 – Weert, Netherlands – Bospop Festival
- July 11 – Munich, Germany – Circus Krone (G3 with Joe Satriani & The Aristocrats)
- July 12 – Offenbach A. Main, Germany – Stadthalle (G3 with Joe Satriani & The Aristocrats)
- July 13 – Bonn, Germany – Kunst!rasen (G3 with Joe Satriani & The Aristocrats)
- July 16 – Cordoba, Spain – Anfiteatro Axerquia
- July 17 – San Javier, Spain – Auditrio Parque Almansa
- July 18 – Madrid, Spain – Jardines de la Complutense
- July 19 – Valencia, Spain – Jardines de los Viveros
- July 20 – Palma, Spain – Teatro Trui
- July 21 – Barcelona, Spain – BARTS Club Paral.lel 62
- July 23 – Lisbon, Portugal – Cultural Centre of Belem
- July 24 – Vila, Portugal – Hard Club
- July 28 – Budapest, Hungary – Park Budapest
- July 30 – Tbilisi, Georgia – Tbilisi Open Air