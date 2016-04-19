Steve Vai Announces 'Passion and Warfare' 25th Anniversary World Tour

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of his landmark 1990 album, Passion and Warfare, Steve Vai has announced an extensive world tour that will celebrate the groundbreaking recording.

The now-classic album, which took several years to record, features "For the Love of God," "Liberty," "Erotic Nightmares," "The Animal," "Blue Powder," "The Riddle" and several other legendary Vai tracks.

"Performing this record from top to bottom (with some very special surprises in the works) is something I’ve always dreamed of doing,” Vai said. “There are songs here I’ve never performed before, and I’m delighted that 25 years after its release, I feel as though my guitar chops are as much up to the task as ever before."

A May 28 performance at the World Guitar Festival in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, will kick things off. Following that, the tour will include festivals and an extensive run in Europe, finally arriving in the U.S. in October. Additional shows in the U.S. and abroad will be announced in the months ahead.

The tour will feature a unique premium package: the Passion and Warfare EVO Experience, a limited number of EVO Experience tickets will be available for each show. Tickets will be available through Vai.com soon. Vai also will perform select G3 dates with Joe Satriani and the Aristrocrats in Italy and Germany during July.

In the next few weeks, there will be an official announcement regarding the release—via Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings—of Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition, a remastered version of the original album featuring four bonus tracks and a new companion bonus album called Modern Primitive that includes material that has not been previously released.

“Modern Primitive is by far my most adventurous recording to date, and I feel as though it’s my most telling release,” Vai said.

For more about Modern Primitive, head here.

Vai will host his third Vai Academy at the Asilomar Center in Carmel, California, January 2-6, 2017. Special guests will be announced soon when the camp goes on sale. For more information, write to info@dreamcatcherevents.com.

“I can’t be more blown away by our line up of special guests that will be joining us in January 2017 for our next Vai Academy,” Vai said. “The theme for this camp will be focusing on technique and going deeper than technique to find a player’s individual and unique voice on the instrument."

2016 Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary World Tour Dates