Steve Vai Announces 'Passion and Warfare' North American Tour Dates

Steve Vai is on the road in Europe as we speak, promoting the 25th anniversary reissue of his landmark 1990 album, Passion and Warfare.
Now, however, the guitarist has announced a slew of North American tour dates that kick off in October.
You can see all his upcoming dates below. You also can preview our recent interview with Vai, which covers the agonizing creative process behind Passion and Warfare, right here.
As we reported earlier this week, Vai will host his third Vai Academy at the Asilomar Center in Carmel, California, January 2 to 6, 2017. Special guests will be announced right around the time camp tickets go on sale. For more information, head here.
“I can’t be more blown away by our lineup of special guests that will be joining us in January 2017 for our next Vai Academy,” Vai said. “The theme for this camp will be focusing on technique and going deeper than technique to find a player’s individual and unique voice on the instrument."
Steve Vai, Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour
- 7/21 — Barcelona, Spain — BARTS Club Paral.lel 62
- 7/23 — Lisbon, Portugal — Cultural Centre of Belem
- 7/24 — Vila, Portugal — Hard Club
- 7/28 — Budapest, Hungary — Park Budapest
- 7/30 — Tbilisi, Georgia — Tbilisi Open Air
- 8/01 — Moscow, Russia — Moscow Annual Arts Festival
- 10/8 — Riverside, Calif. — Fox Performing Arts Center
- 10/9 — Las Vegas, Nev. — House of Blues — Las Vegas
- 10/11 — San Diego, Calif. — House of Blues — San Diego
- 10/12 — Ventura, Calif. — Majestic Ventura Theatre
- 10/13 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Fillmore
- 10/14 — Sacramento, Calif. — Ace of Spades
- 10/16 — Portland, Ore. — Revolution Hall
- 10/17 — Nanaimo, B.C. — The Port Theater
- 10/18 — Kelowna, B.C. — Kelowna Community Theatre
- 10/19 — Calgary, Alberta — Jack Singer Concert Hall
- 10/21 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan — O’Brian’s Event Centre
- 10/22 — Winnipeg, Manitoba — Burton Cummings Theatre
- 10/23 — Burnsville, Minn. — The Ames Center at Burnsville Performing Arts Center
- 10/25 — Northfield, Ohio — Hard Rock Live
- 10/26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. — The Pabst Theater
- 10/28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — The Orbit Room
- 10/29 — North Tonawanda, N.Y. — Riviera Theater
- 10/30 — Kitchener, Ontario — Centre in the Square
- 11/01 — London, Ontario — London Music Hall
- 11/02 — Ottawa, Ontario — Algonquin Commons Theatre
