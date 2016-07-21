Steve Vai Announces 'Passion and Warfare' North American Tour Dates

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Steve Vai is on the road in Europe as we speak, promoting the 25th anniversary reissue of his landmark 1990 album, Passion and Warfare.

Now, however, the guitarist has announced a slew of North American tour dates that kick off in October.

You can see all his upcoming dates below. You also can preview our recent interview with Vai, which covers the agonizing creative process behind Passion and Warfare, right here.

As we reported earlier this week, Vai will host his third Vai Academy at the Asilomar Center in Carmel, California, January 2 to 6, 2017. Special guests will be announced right around the time camp tickets go on sale. For more information, head here.

“I can’t be more blown away by our lineup of special guests that will be joining us in January 2017 for our next Vai Academy,” Vai said. “The theme for this camp will be focusing on technique and going deeper than technique to find a player’s individual and unique voice on the instrument."

Steve Vai, Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour

Read More: Steve Vai Announces Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour | http://ultimateclassicrock.com/steve-vai-tour-2016/?trackback=tsmclip

Steve Vai Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour (NEW DATES)

7/21 — Barcelona, Spain — BARTS Club Paral.lel 62

7/23 — Lisbon, Portugal — Cultural Centre of Belem

7/24 — Vila, Portugal — Hard Club

7/28 — Budapest, Hungary — Park Budapest

7/30 — Tbilisi, Georgia — Tbilisi Open Air

8/01 — Moscow, Russia — Moscow Annual Arts Festival

10/8 — Riverside, Calif. — Fox Performing Arts Center

10/9 — Las Vegas, Nev. — House of Blues — Las Vegas

10/11 — San Diego, Calif. — House of Blues — San Diego

10/12 — Ventura, Calif. — Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/13 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Fillmore

10/14 — Sacramento, Calif. — Ace of Spades

10/16 — Portland, Ore. — Revolution Hall

10/17 — Nanaimo, B.C. — The Port Theater

10/18 — Kelowna, B.C. — Kelowna Community Theatre

10/19 — Calgary, Alberta — Jack Singer Concert Hall

10/21 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan — O’Brian’s Event Centre

10/22 — Winnipeg, Manitoba — Burton Cummings Theatre

10/23 — Burnsville, Minn. — The Ames Center at Burnsville Performing Arts Center

10/25 — Northfield, Ohio — Hard Rock Live

10/26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. — The Pabst Theater

10/28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — The Orbit Room

10/29 — North Tonawanda, N.Y. — Riviera Theater

10/30 — Kitchener, Ontario — Centre in the Square

11/01 — London, Ontario — London Music Hall

11/02 — Ottawa, Ontario — Algonquin Commons Theatre

Steve Vai, Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour

7/20 — Palma, Spain — Teatro Trui

7/21 — Barcelona, Spain — BARTS Club Paral.lel 62

7/23 — Lisbon, Portugal — Cultural Centre of Belem

7/24 — Vila, Portugal — Hard Club

7/28 — Budapest, Hungary — Park Budapest

7/30 — Tbilisi, Georgia — Tbilisi Open Air

8/01 — Moscow, Russia — Moscow Annual Arts Festival

10/8 — Riverside, Calif. — Fox Performing Arts Center

10/9 — Las Vegas, Nev. — House of Blues — Las Vegas

10/11 — San Diego, Calif. — House of Blues — San Diego

10/12 — Ventura, Calif. — Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/13 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Fillmore

10/14 — Sacramento, Calif. — Ace of Spades

10/16 — Portland, Ore. — Revolution Hall

10/17 — Nanaimo, B.C. — The Port Theater

10/18 — Kelowna, B.C. — Kelowna Community Theatre

10/19 — Calgary, Alberta — Jack Singer Concert Hall

10/21 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan — O’Brian’s Event Centre

10/22 — Winnipeg, Manitoba — Burton Cummings Theatre

10/23 — Burnsville, Minn. — The Ames Center at Burnsville Performing Arts Center

10/25 — Northfield, Ohio — Hard Rock Live

10/26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. — The Pabst Theater

10/28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — The Orbit Room

10/29 — North Tonawanda, N.Y. — Riviera Theater

10/30 — Kitchener, Ontario — Centre in the Square

11/01 — London, Ontario — London Music Hall

11/02 — Ottawa, Ontario — Algonquin Commons Theatre

Read More: Steve Vai Announces Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour | http://ultimateclassicrock.com/steve-vai-tour-2016/?trackback=tsmclip

Steve Vai, Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour

7/20 — Palma, Spain — Teatro Trui

7/21 — Barcelona, Spain — BARTS Club Paral.lel 62

7/23 — Lisbon, Portugal — Cultural Centre of Belem

7/24 — Vila, Portugal — Hard Club

7/28 — Budapest, Hungary — Park Budapest

7/30 — Tbilisi, Georgia — Tbilisi Open Air

8/01 — Moscow, Russia — Moscow Annual Arts Festival

10/8 — Riverside, Calif. — Fox Performing Arts Center

10/9 — Las Vegas, Nev. — House of Blues — Las Vegas

10/11 — San Diego, Calif. — House of Blues — San Diego

10/12 — Ventura, Calif. — Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/13 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Fillmore

10/14 — Sacramento, Calif. — Ace of Spades

10/16 — Portland, Ore. — Revolution Hall

10/17 — Nanaimo, B.C. — The Port Theater

10/18 — Kelowna, B.C. — Kelowna Community Theatre

10/19 — Calgary, Alberta — Jack Singer Concert Hall

10/21 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan — O’Brian’s Event Centre

10/22 — Winnipeg, Manitoba — Burton Cummings Theatre

10/23 — Burnsville, Minn. — The Ames Center at Burnsville Performing Arts Center

10/25 — Northfield, Ohio — Hard Rock Live

10/26 — Milwaukee, Wisc. — The Pabst Theater

10/28 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — The Orbit Room

10/29 — North Tonawanda, N.Y. — Riviera Theater

10/30 — Kitchener, Ontario — Centre in the Square

11/01 — London, Ontario — London Music Hall

11/02 — Ottawa, Ontario — Algonquin Commons Theatre

Read More: Steve Vai Announces Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour | http://ultimateclassicrock.com/steve-vai-tour-2016/?trackback=tsmclip