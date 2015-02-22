Steve Vai Announces 'Stillness in Motion: Vai Live in L.A.' Album and DVD — Video

Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings have signed Steve Vai to a new multi-album agreement that includes plans to issue two new Vai sets in 2015, beginning with Stillness in Motion: Vai Live in L.A. on April 7.

The 2CD/2DVD was recorded October 12, 2012, at Club Nokia in Los Angeles. It was the 49th show from Vai's Story of Light World Tour.

The 2DVD configuration of Stillness in Motion also includes a bonus disc featuring "The Space Between the Notes (Tour Mischief)," a video diary comprised of more than three and a half hours of footage, filmed around the world on-stage, off-stage and behind-the-scenes during the Story of Light World Tour.

"To say this tour was a powerful life experience would be like saying the sun is hot," writes Vai in the Stillness in Motion liner notes.

Following Stillness in Motion, Sony/Legacy will release an album of new Vai material.

This multi-album deal marks a homecoming for Vai, who set the standard for rock instrumental music across a series of albums released through Relativity and Epic Records, from 1990's Passion and Warfare through 2007's Sound Theories, Vol. I & II.

Vai will host his second Vai Academy August 2 to 6 in Vail, Colorado, at the Arrabelle at Vail Square. Attendees will spend four days and nights discovering the intricacies of the guitar while enjoying clinics, workshops and jams from Vai and his guest instructors, including Eric Johnson and Sonny Landreth. For more information, visit vaiacademy.com.

