Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi and Brendon Small Perform B.B. King's "The Thrill Is Gone" — Video

We love when shredders play the blues!

As a tribute to B.B. King, who died May 14, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Animals As Leaders' Tosin Abasi and Dethklok's Brendon Small performed King's "The Thrill Is Gone" Friday night at LA's Wiltern theater.

You can enjoy some fan-filmed footage below.

The performance was part of Benefit for Cliff III, a benefit show for music-industry veteran Cliff Cultreri, who is suffering from a host of auto-immune and connective-tissue disorders.

We'll have more information on the show, including a photo gallery, later today.

In the meantime, enjoy this guitar-solo-packed performance that also features Satch's backing band: Mike Keneally (vocals, guitar), Marco Minnemann (drums) and Bryan Beller (bass).

Although King released his well-known version of the song in late 1969, it was written almost 20 years earlier by Rick Darnell and Roy Hawkins.