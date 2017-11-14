Steve & Virgil Howe Release "Leaving Aurora" Music Video

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Back in September, the Yes camp was shaken by the death of guitarist Steve Howe's son, Virgil.

Virgil Howe—who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 41—had collaborated with his father on Nexus, an instrumental album that was set for release this Friday, November 17. Now, the elder Howe has released the music video for the latest single from the album, "Leaving Aurora."

The emotional video shows Steve Howe playing against the backdrop of a montage of photos and film clips of his late son. You can watch it below.

Of the decision to go forward with the album's release, Steve Howe said "We hope that the music just completed will stand as a fitting tribute to his life and legacy.”

You can preorder Nexus here.