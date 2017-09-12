Yes Cancel Remaining Yestival Dates Following Death of Steve Howe's Son

(Image credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Yes have cancelled the remaining dates of their Yestival tour following the sudden, unexpected death of Steve Howe's younger son, Virgil, according to a post on the band's official Facebook page.

Virgil Howe—an accomplished musician in his own right—frequently collaborated with his father, playing drums and keyboards on his father's 1993 album, The Grand Scheme of Things, and working with him on an instrumental album, Nexus, that is set for release in November.

Ticket refunds for all of the affected tour dates (Moorhead, Cedar Rapids, London, Rochester, Boston and Huntington) will be available at point of purchase.

Howe and his family requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

“It’s been refreshing to work with Virgil, and we’ve pulled this beautiful album together,” the elder Howe recently said to Prog magazine about Nexus. "Although it’s got shades of mellow music, it doesn’t sit still. It moves across electronic music and my guitars."