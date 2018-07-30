Stevie Ray Vaughan and Buddy Guy Jam at Legends in 1989

Some more incredibly rare video of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan became available on YouTube a couple years back.

Below, watch Buddy Guy jamming with Vaughan on July 30, 1989, at Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago.

The event? It was Guy's 53rd birthday party.

This video mysteriously appeared on YouTube March 19, 2015. We think the top commenter (on YouTube) puts it best:

"Wow is all I can say!!!!! I've heard this was video taped from a few people, even saw a couple grainy photos from said video. But I never thought any of this would see the light of day! Please tell me the whole thing was recorded!!?"

Enjoy!

