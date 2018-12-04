Watch Stevie Ray Vaughan, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Charlie Daniels Play "Call Me the Breeze"

Country music legend Charlie Daniels has been hosting his (sort-of annual) Volunteer Jam concerts in Tennessee since 1974. As you can probably imagine, there have been scores of kickass shows and guests over the decades, including the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band, Carl Perkins and more.

That said, the 1987 version (Jam XIII) has gone down in history as one of the best. It was, after all, the show where Stevie Ray Vaughan shared the stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Marshall Tucker Band and, of course, Daniels.

Above, check out an energetic performance of JJ Cale's "Call Me the Breeze," which, at that point, had appeared on Skynyrd's Second Helping and One More from the Road albums.

At 1:29, singer Joel "Taz" DiGregorio (the Charlie Daniels Band's keyboardist) steps away from the mic and lets Vaughan do his thing. At 2:10, Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle joins Taz at the mic. The other guitar solos include Mason Ruffner (2:29), the Marshall Tucker Band's Toy Caldwell (3:30), Skynyrd's Ed King (4:30) and Gary Rossington (5:02) and the Charlie Daniels Band's Tommy Crain (6:30).

After Skynyrd guitarist Randall Hall solos at 7:10, Skynyrd bassist Leon Wilkeson plays a John Entwistle-influenced bass solo at 7:31 (remember that Skynyrd opened for the Who back in the day). Enjoy!