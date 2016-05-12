The Stone Roses Premiere New Song, "All for One"

(Image credit: Pennie Smith)

At 3 p.m. EST today, U.K. rockers the Stone Roses premiered their brand-new single, "All for One."

The song, which is available now via iTunes and other digital vendors, was recorded at Church Studios in London and produced by Paul Epworth. You can check it out below; as always, tell us what you think!

The Stone Roses, one of the pioneering groups of the Madchester movement of the late Eighties, released their last studio album, Second Coming, in 1994. They reunited in late 2011 with all four original members—singer Ian Brown, guitarist John Squire, bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield and drummer Alan "Reni" Wren—in tow.

For more about the band, visit thestoneroses.org.