Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo Talks Online Singer Search

As of February 8, Stone Temple Pilots have been looking for their next lead singer via a highly publicized online search.

We had a chance to chat with STP’s founding guitarist, Dean DeLeo, to discuss what could be an amazing opportunity for one talented vocalist.

When the band began working with Chester [Bennington, who left the band in 2015], were you thinking he'd be a long-term guy, or was his commitment to Linkin Park pretty well laid out?

It was definitely longer than two and a half years.

Had there been any consideration prior to December to working with Scott [Weiland, who died in 2015] again?

None.

As strange as this might seem, do you feel Scott's passing might allow more fans to be accepting of STP with a different singer?

I will never view his passing as gaining acceptance from someone.

Because of the obvious history of STP and the millions of albums sold, it would be natural for listeners to expect a certain sound from the band. Are you looking for a certain type of voice and persona that can do justice to the band's legacy, or are you looking for someone who might fit in well with your future material?

Robert [DeLeo], Eric [Kretz] and I are looking for someone who sings really well—great, if you will. Future recordings, and the ability for this person to carve that out, is essential.

What lead to the decision to launch a virtual casting call?

We wanted to go wide. We know there are many talented people out there who'd never get an opportunity like this, and this simply allows us to listen to so many people.

Can you explain how the process will work, from beginning to end, for interested singers?

Go to stonetemplepilots.com and click “Singer Submission” and “Sign Up." We've provided three tracks. Please sing on two of them. Upload those, along with a video of you performing recently, and include an original piece of music as well. We'll have a listen.

Does the band have material for a new album already in the works, or will you wait until this process is complete to begin work?

We have eight songs tracked and finished musically. When we find the person, we'd like to get right to work.