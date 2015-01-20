Sweet & Lynch Premiere "Dying Rose" Music Video

Sweet & Lynch, a newly formed band fronted by Stryper's Michael Sweet and George Lynch of Lynch Mob and Dokken, have premiered their latest music video via GuitarWorld.com.

You can check out "Dying Rose" below. As always, be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

The track is from the duo's upcoming debut album, Only to Rise, which will be released in the U.S. January 27.

“'Dying Rose' ... has a country-esque, Nashville element to it," Lynch told us last month. "I could hear a modern country outfit do it as well as a rock band. It's a beautiful melody and chorus with a nice hook. There's also some showing off and old-school metal kind of stuff on this album as well."

Sweet seems just as proud of the new album, which also features bassist James Lomenzo and drummer Brian Tichy.

“We’re counting the days for the release," he said in a statement. "We’re equally as proud of the fan base out there. So many people have been there through thick and thin, and this album is a testimony to the perseverance of working hard and working even harder. George, Brian, James and myself gave 110 percent to every note played and sung, and we hope that it shows.”

