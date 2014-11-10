Sweet & Lynch — Featuring Michael Sweet and George Lynch — Announce Debut Album, 'Only to Rise'

Vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet of Stryper and guitarist George Lynch of Lynch Mob/Dokken have teamed up to form Sweet & Lynch.

Joining them are bassist James Lomenzo and drummer Brian Tichy. The band will release their debut album, Only to Rise, in North America January 27 via Frontiers Music SRL.

Sweet & Lynch recently launched a pre-order for the new album via PledgeMusic. The pre-order features various bundle packages for fans and is live at pledgemusic.com.

"When I was approached to help put together an all-star lineup, instantly I thought of George Lynch,” Sweet says. “George is one of the most talented guitarists out there and a ‘bucket list’ player for me. George wrote riffs/basic ideas and I wrote melodies, lyrics and arranged and completed the songs.

"I knew that we would compliment each other's style. When you add the amazing rhythm section of Brian Tichy and James Lomenzo, you just can't go wrong with this lineup. It really is a special project and I'm honored to be a part of it!"

Plans are being worked out for Sweet & Lynch to play a few live shows in the spring. More information will be announced in the near future. If the past records of these four musicians are any indication, no fan will want to miss these shows.

For more information about Sweet & Lynch, follow them on Facebook and visit pledgemusic.com.

Only to Rise Track List: