Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced a summer tour, adding a couple dozen more shows to an already busy 2018 schedule.

Drive-By Truckers and the Marcus King Band will serve as the opening acts for the entirety of the American trek, which will run from late June to late July and take the band across the East Coast, Midwest and a bit of the South.

“We all draw from some of the same roots,” Derek Trucks said in a press release regarding the other bands on the bill. “But we also share a different perspective than your typical Southern rock bands do. I have a lot of respect and admiration for the Truckers’ songwriting. It’s an honest take on the world we live in.”

In case those in the South feel neglected by the band's summer itinerary—which you can see below—the band is set to begin a run of Southern dates this very week. This particular run—which includes their yearly performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville—will feature scattered dates from mid-January through mid-April.

To purchase tickets for any of the band's upcoming shows, head here.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Wheels of Soul Summer Tour 2018June 30 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 1 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium

July 3 - Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

July 7 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 10 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC

July 13 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

July 15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark

July 18 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

July 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn @ White River State Park

July 21 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphiteatre @ Freeom Hill

July 22 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend Music Center

July 26 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre

July 28 & 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre