Tedeschi Trucks Band Share Exclusive Teaser and "Keep on Growing" from New Live Album

(Image credit: Stuart Levine/Provided Press Kit Image)

Tedeschi Trucks Band are releasing their second live album, Live from the Fox Oakland, March 17 through Concord/Fantasy.

The powerful 15-song CD/DVD gives fans an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the band's remarkable September 9, 2016, show at the historic northern California venue.

Speaking of "behind the scenes," check out our exclusive premiere of a portion of the onstage and off-stage footage that was shot that night. In the top clip below, music journalist David Fricke asks Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi about onstage competition and more; the clip also features plenty of six-string fireworks from the husband-and-wife team.

Below that, check out a clip of Tedeschi Trucks Band performing Derek and the Dominos' "Keep on Growing" from the same show. You'll find a complete track list below the videos.

Live from the Fox Oakland will be released as a CD/DVD combo, a CD/Blu-ray combo, vinyl only and CD only. It's available for preorder here.

For more about the album and the band, head to tedeschitrucksband.com.

Live from the Fox Oakland Track List:

Don’t Know What It Means

Keep On Growing

Bird On The Wire

Within You, Without You

Just As Strange

Crying Over You

These Walls (featuring Alam Khan)

Anyhow

Right On Time

Leavin’ Trunk

Don’t Drift Away

I Want More (Soul Sacrifice outro)

I Pity The Fool

Ali

Let Me Get By

Film Track ListDon’t Know What It Means

Keep On Growing

Bird On The Wire

Within You, Without You

Just As Strange

Crying Over You

Color Of The Blues

These Walls (featuring Alam Khan)

Leavin’ Trunk

I Pity The Fool

I Want More (Soul Sacrifice outro)

Let Me Get By

You Ain’t Going Nowhere

