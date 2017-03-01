Tedeschi Trucks Band Share Exclusive Teaser and "Keep on Growing" from New Live Album

Tedeschi Trucks Band are releasing their second live album, Live from the Fox Oakland, March 17 through Concord/Fantasy.
The powerful 15-song CD/DVD gives fans an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the band's remarkable September 9, 2016, show at the historic northern California venue.
Speaking of "behind the scenes," check out our exclusive premiere of a portion of the onstage and off-stage footage that was shot that night. In the top clip below, music journalist David Fricke asks Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi about onstage competition and more; the clip also features plenty of six-string fireworks from the husband-and-wife team.
Below that, check out a clip of Tedeschi Trucks Band performing Derek and the Dominos' "Keep on Growing" from the same show. You'll find a complete track list below the videos.
Live from the Fox Oakland will be released as a CD/DVD combo, a CD/Blu-ray combo, vinyl only and CD only. It's available for preorder here.
For more about the album and the band, head to tedeschitrucksband.com.
Live from the Fox Oakland Track List:
Don’t Know What It Means
Keep On Growing
Bird On The Wire
Within You, Without You
Just As Strange
Crying Over You
These Walls (featuring Alam Khan)
Anyhow
Right On Time
Leavin’ Trunk
Don’t Drift Away
I Want More (Soul Sacrifice outro)
I Pity The Fool
Ali
Let Me Get By
Film Track ListDon’t Know What It Means
Keep On Growing
Bird On The Wire
Within You, Without You
Just As Strange
Crying Over You
Color Of The Blues
These Walls (featuring Alam Khan)
Leavin’ Trunk
I Pity The Fool
I Want More (Soul Sacrifice outro)
Let Me Get By
You Ain’t Going Nowhere