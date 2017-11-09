Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band, Taj Mahal and Jerry Douglas Perform "Leaving Trunk" Backstage at the Beacon Theatre

A few years ago, the folks in Tedeschi Trucks Band gave their fans a unique look at a backstage rehearsal following a pair of shows at New York City’s Beacon Theatre.

On this particular evening, Tedeschi Trucks Band—which includes Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi—once again put out the welcome mat, inviting Jerry Douglas, Taj Mahal and Jaimoe to join the band on stage.

In the clip, Taj leads TTB and Jerry Douglas through a rollicking version of "Leaving Trunk."

Tedeschi Trucks Band recently announced an extensive run of 2018 tour dates, which you can check out here.