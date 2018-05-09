Tesla's Frank Hannon Premieres "Sunrise in Texas" Music Video

Back in January, Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon released From One Place… to Another Vol. 1, a solo album of covers of tunes by the likes of The Allman Brothers Band, Ricky Nelson, JJ Cale and Blackberry Smoke. Today, we teamed up with Hannon to premiere the music video for that Blackberry Smoke cover, a soulful version of the band's song, "Sunrise in Texas."

You can check out the video—which was directed by Kelly Smith—above.

"Blackberry Smoke are one of my favorite bands," Hannon told Guitar World. "I’ve watched them work hard and develop over many years as they opened for Tesla a few times and my solo band 15 years ago. I have become friends with them and admire their music."

"The lyrics and vibe of ‘Sunrise in Texas' really inspired me creatively and I felt it fit well on this project, as the words speak of another world outside the world were living in," he continued. "I can relate to that concept as I think many of us can and we all need an escape from reality sometimes. We all need a new 'Sunrise' sometimes."

You can pick up a copy of From One Place… to Another Vol. 1 right here, and be sure to keep an eye out for the second volume of the collection, which is set for release next Friday, May 18. You can preorder Vol. 2 via Hannon's PledeMusic page.

For more on Frank Hannon, be sure to follow along on Facebook.