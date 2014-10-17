Theory of a Deadman Premiere “Savages” Music Video Featuring Alice Cooper

Canadian hard-rock band Theory of a Deadman released their latest album, Savages, earlier this year via Roadrunner Records.

Today, the band has teamed up with RevolverMag.com and GuitarWorld.com to premiere their new music video for the title track, which features a guest appearance from Alice Cooper.

Check it out below and, as always, let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

To get Savages, visit iTunes or Roadrunner Records’ webstore.

For more about Theory of a Deadman, visit their website and/or follow them on Facebook.