“These Bands Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame”—Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament

Most rock fans have a band or two that they think deserves induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
During Pearl Jam's Rock Hall induction on April 7, bassist Jeff Ament displayed his list for all to see by wearing a shirt featuring the name of 97 artists he’d like to see inducted.
Pearl Jam shared a photo of Ament’s shirt on the group’s Twitter account, shown below. The artists featured are listed below as well. One minor correction: Tom Waits was inducted in 2011. Then again, who knows how old that shirt is.
Comedian and former Late Show host David Letterman inducted the band into the Rock Hall after illness forced presenter Neil Young to cancel. Pearl Jam were joined in a performance of Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” by Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson and Journey’s Neil Schon, Jonathan Cain.
- Brian Eno
- Can
- Buzzcocks
- The Cars
- Slayer
- Faith No More
- Fela Kuti
- Alice in Chains
- Flipper
- Gang of Four
- Grand Funk Railroad
- Guided By Voices
- Mötley Crüe
- Hüsker Dü
- Iron Maiden
- Jane's Addiction
- Joe Jackson
- New York Dolls
- B-52's
- Jonathon Richman
- Kate Bush
- King Crimson
- Duran Duran
- Love
- Lenny Kravitz
- The Cult
- Dinosaur Jr.
- King Diamond
- Minor Threat
- Minutemen
- Misfits
- The Monkees
- Motörhead
- Mountain
- Mudhoney
- Nick Cave
- Nina Simone
- Nine Inch Nails
- PJ Harvey
- Richard Hell
- T. Rex
- Roxy Music
- Judas Priest
- The Sonics
- Soundgarden
- Steppenwolf
- The Damned
- Hipgnosis
- Thin Lizzy
- Waterboys
- Bad Brains
- Dead Kennedys
- Bauhaus
- The Replacements
- Pixies
- The Black Crowes
- Black Flag
- Big Star
- Billy Idol
- Björk
- Bon Jovi
- Smashing Pumpkins
- Blue Öyster Cult
- PiL
- Melvins
- Fugazi
- Dio
- Elliott Smith
- Psychedelic Furs
- X
- Free
- New Order
- Tom Waits
- Emerson, Lake and Palmer
- The Jam
- The Smiths
- Descendents
- Kraftwerk
- Sonic Youth
- Todd Rundgren
- Ted Nugent
- The Cure
- MC5
- Captain Beefheart
- Warren Zevon
- Link Wray
- Weather Report
- Devo
- Flaming Lips
- Nick Drake
- Harry Nilsson
- Neu!
- Chad Channing
- Sweet
- Raymond Pettibon
- Oasis
- Bad Company
