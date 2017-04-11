“These Bands Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame”—Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Most rock fans have a band or two that they think deserves induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

During Pearl Jam's Rock Hall induction on April 7, bassist Jeff Ament displayed his list for all to see by wearing a shirt featuring the name of 97 artists he’d like to see inducted.

Pearl Jam shared a photo of Ament’s shirt on the group’s Twitter account, shown below. The artists featured are listed below as well. One minor correction: Tom Waits was inducted in 2011. Then again, who knows how old that shirt is.

Comedian and former Late Show host David Letterman inducted the band into the Rock Hall after illness forced presenter Neil Young to cancel. Pearl Jam were joined in a performance of Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” by Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson and Journey’s Neil Schon, Jonathan Cain.