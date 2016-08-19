Tom Morello Shreds on Prophets of Rage’s “No Sleep Till Cleveland”

(Image credit: Alex Markow/Getty Images)

Prophets of Rage have reworked the Beastie Boys classic “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” into an anthem for last month’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

Titled “No Sleep Till Cleveland,” the live track comes from the group’s debut EP, The Party’s Over. At the 2:27 mark, guitarist Tom Morello kicks in with a wild wah and Whammy Pedal solo that continues over the song’s next two minutes.

Prophets of Rage debuted the song on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Apple Music. The protest rock-rap group includes members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill.

The Party’s Over comes out August 25 on Caroline and includes their debut single “Prophets of Rage,” “The Party’s Over” and three live tracks: “No Sleep Till Cleveland,” Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” and Public Enemy’s “Shut ’Em Down.”