Tony Iommi Reveals His Cancer Is in Remission

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi has revealed that his cancer is in remission.

The 66-year-old guitarist broke the news while unveiling a plaque at the hospital in England where he has been receiving treatment.

"I came back to hospital straight after we finished a round of European tour dates, and the good news is that everything is alright up to this point," he told the Birmingham Mail during a ceremony at Spire Parkway Hospital. "I am in remission and hopefully, this situation will continue. The chemotherapy and the follow-up treatment appear to have done the trick—but I'm aware that it could come back one day.

"I have a blood test every six weeks at my GP's, and I come in here at regular intervals for check-ups. That's something that I'll have to live with for the rest of my life, looking for any warning signs that it might be rearing its ugly head again. But the availability of a facility like the Specialist Care Centre makes it so much easier. They’re all lovely here."

Black Sabbath's North American tour will kick off in Wantagh, New York, August 17. According to all reports, the tour—and Black Sabbath as a touring entity—will end in early 2017 in the band's hometown of Birmingham, England. Stay tuned for updates.