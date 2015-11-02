Tool Dress Up As Led Zeppelin and Perform "No Quarter" — Video

Over the weekend, in fact on Halloween, Tool dressed up as Led Zeppelin and performed “No Quarter” at the Monster Mash Music Festival in Tempe, Arizona.

“Good news—it’s f–ing Halloween!” Maynard James Keenan reportedly said after the performance. “Bad news, we are not Led Zeppelin!”

Although it's difficult to see the band's costumes in the fan-filmed video below, you can see Maynard James Keenan's Robert Plant (aka "Rupert Plant") getup in the photo above/left. If we find pics of the other band members, we'll add them to this story.

Monster Mash is Tool’s only announced tour date for 2015. In a pre-show chat with the Phoenix New Times, Keenan said his bandmates “had to con me into it.”

Sources say this is the first time Tool have performed this particular Led Zeppelin track since 1998.

Tool’s last album, 10,000 Days, was released in 2006. “No Quarter” appeared on Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy in 1973.