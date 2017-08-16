Van Morrison Premieres New Song, "Transformation," Featuring Jeff Beck

Van Morrison has premiered "Transformation," a cut from his new album, Roll with the Punches, that features Jeff Beck on guitar.

"Transformation" is one of the five Morrison originals on Roll with the Punches, which also features a series of blues and soul covers, including Bo Diddley's "I Can Tell" and Lightnin' Hopkins' "Automobile Blues."

You can watch an impassioned live version of the song—which doesn't feature Beck—or listen to the studio version—which does—below.

For more on Morrison, stop by his website. You can preorder Roll with the Punches—which is set for an October 22 release via Caroline—here.