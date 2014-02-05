Animator Adds New Dimension to Jimi Hendrix's Last Interview — Video

Below, check out a clip of Jimi Hendrix's last interview, which was recorded September 11, 1970, by NME’s Keith Allston. The guitarist died a week later at age 27.

When GuitarWorld.com shared this interview several months ago, Hendrix's answers were accompanied only by black-and-white photos and some ugly typeface at the beginning of the clip.

Now, however, the audio clip has been animated by Patrick Smith and re-published to YouTube on February 4. This new version of the video, which is part of PBS Digital Studios' Blank on Blank series, was executive produced by David Gerlach.

It's well known that Hendrix was set on branching out into a new musical phase in his later years, with collaborations with Miles Davis — and even Paul McCartney, apparently — in the planning or near-planning stages.

In the interview, Hendrix is contemplative and not totally sure where he’s bound next. He's also pretty funny, as the following exchange proves:

Do you feel personally that you have enough money to live comfortably without necessarily making more as a sort of professional entertainer?

Ah, I don’t think so, not the way I’d like to live, because like I want to get up in the morning and just roll over in my bed into an indoor swimming pool and then swim to the breakfast table, come up for air and get maybe a drink of orange juice or something like that. Then just flop over from the chair into the swimming pool, swim into the bathroom and go on and shave and whatever.