The Badpiper, aka "the world's only flame-throwing, leather clad, heavily tattooed punk rock warrior," recently performed AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" on the streets of Fremantle, Australia.

And lucky you — you get to see it below.

We don't know much about the Badpiper, except that he's really not bad at all, and he has a website — thebadpiper.com — and a new album, Burn.

