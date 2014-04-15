Video: Guitarist Ben Higgins Imitates "30 Misplaced Shredders"

In the recently posted video below, British guitarist Ben Higgins — who we've featured on GuitarWorld.com in the past — imitates 30 well-known shredders, but puts them in strange settings.
In the video, which is called "30 Misplaced Shredders," Higgins imitates the likes of Yngwie Malmsteen (over a Morbid Angel-style backing track), Steve Vai (over a Pantera-style backing track), Marty Friedman over Metallica, Zakk Wylde over Anthrax — etc.!
After he goes through his 30 imitations, he shows you how to play everything — complete with tabs. In fact, you can find the tabs, backing track and complete lesson right here.
For more about Higgins, head HERE and HERE.
Guitarists covered in this solo:
- 1. Michael Romeo (Motorhead) 05:11
- 2. Synyster Gates (Mercyful Fate) 06:41
- 3. Jeff Hanneman (Bathory) 09:03
- 4. Yngwie Malmsteen (Morbid Angel) 10:40
- 5. George Lynch (Iced Earth) 12:50
- 6. Steve Vai (Pantera) 14:40
- 7. Matthias Jabs (Ozzy Osbourne) 16:19
- 8. Marty Friedman (Metallica) 18:13
- 9. Glenn Tipton (Iron Maiden) 20:36
- 10. Adrian Smith (Queensryche) 22:24
- 11. Alexi Laiho (Skid Row) 24:24
- 12. Kirk Hammett (Motley Crue) 26:36
- 13. Michael Schenker (Opeth) 27:59
- 14. Joe Satriani (Nile) 29:29
- 15. Tony MacAlpine (Cradle of Filth) 32:00
- 16. Dave Murray (Judas Priest) 34:09
- 17. Zakk Wylde (Anthrax) 35:34
- 18. Dan Spitz (Slayer) 37:45
- 19. Kerry King (Megadeth) 39:36
- 20. Trey Azagthoth (Evile) 41:05
- 21. Rusty Cooley (Blind Guardian) 43:32
- 22. Jeff Loomis (Annihilator) 45:44
- 23. Jeff Waters (Testament) 47:32
- 24. Buckethead (Mayhem) 49:37
- 25. Vinnie Moore (Rammstein) 51:52
- 26. Dimebag (Scorpions) 53:22
- 27. Jason Becker (Symphony X) 55:02
- 28. Andy LaRocque (Manowar) 56:35
- 29. Alex Skolnick (Saxon) 58:29
- 30. Randy Rhoads (Arch Enemy) 1:00:38
- 31. Bonus shredda ;) - 1:04:32