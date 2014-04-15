Video: Guitarist Ben Higgins Imitates "30 Misplaced Shredders"

In the recently posted video below, British guitarist Ben Higgins — who we've featured on GuitarWorld.com in the past — imitates 30 well-known shredders, but puts them in strange settings.

In the video, which is called "30 Misplaced Shredders," Higgins imitates the likes of Yngwie Malmsteen (over a Morbid Angel-style backing track), Steve Vai (over a Pantera-style backing track), Marty Friedman over Metallica, Zakk Wylde over Anthrax — etc.!

After he goes through his 30 imitations, he shows you how to play everything — complete with tabs. In fact, you can find the tabs, backing track and complete lesson right here.

Guitarists covered in this solo: