Guitarist Plays One-Minute Classical Guitar Mashup of Video Game Themes — Video

Evidently, guitarist Chad Neidt posts a new "One Minute Mashup" video the first Monday of pretty much every month.

Here's a good one from a few months ago. It's a medley of popular video game themes—performed on classical guitar. Below, you can see a complete list of the themes he plays in the video.

"I decided to make this a classical guitar rendition because it felt like the right way to do the songs justice," Neidt writes. "I love games."

For more about Neidt, visit his Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Song List: