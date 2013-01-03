Video: Jimmie Vaughan and Gary Clark Jr. Perform "The Things That I Used to Do"

The 35th-annual Kennedy Center Honors aired December 26 on CBS.

The performance, which was recorded December 2 in Washington, DC, honored Led Zeppelin, Dustin Hoffman, David Letterman and ballerina Natalia Makarova.

Also among the honorees that night was blues guitar great Buddy Guy. Guy received spoken tributes from Gary Clark Jr., Tracy Chapman and Bonnie Raitt during the event, and Jeff Beck and singer Beth Hart even took the stage to perform the Etta James tune "I'd Rather Go Blind."

Clark also honored Guy with a performance that night, teaming up with fellow Austin-based guitarist Jimmie Vaughan for a rendition of "The Things That I Used to Do."

Vaughan's guitar can be heard on Stevie Ray Vaughan's 1984 version of the classic Guitar Slim tune (from Couldn't Stand the Weather), and Vaughan's old band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, performed the song regularly.

You can check out the video below.

Guy released a new live album, Live at Legends, in December.