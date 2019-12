ALBUMPortraits (Naim Edge Records)

SOUND Four-piece punk act Max Raptor hail from Midlands, U.K., and deliver plenty of frantic riffage, alt-rock hooks and fist-pumping choruses on their second mini-LP, Portraits. The song’s unchecked attitude and energy—led by singer Wil Ray’s sneering vocals and guitarist J.B. Willcox’s propulsive rhythmic work—results in the kind of racket that could incite a dance party…or a fistfight.

KEY TRACK “The King Is Dead”

Watch "The King Is Dead":

Watch "The Alarm":