Video: Metallica and Concert Pianist Lang Lang Perform "One" at Grammys

Check out Metallica performing "One" with a special guest — renowned 31-year-old Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang.

“This performance will be truly special with Lang Lang, who has appeared on stages all over the world including the opening ceremonies at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, a White House state dinner, World Cup ceremonies and the Nobel Prize concert in Stockholm among many other acclaimed appearances,” the band said in a press release earlier this month.

In the video below, actor/musician Jared Leto introduces the band — overdubbed in Spanish.

