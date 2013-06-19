Video: Metallica Post Orion Music + More Recap, Including Meet-and-Greet, "Carpe Diem Baby" and "The Day That Never Comes"

Earlier today, the good people over at MetallicaTV posted a brand-new video recap of Metallica's appearance at the 2013 Orion Music + More festival, which took place June 8 and 9 in Detroit.

The 25-minute MetOnTour video starts off with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich attending the pre-show meet-and-greet event. It continues with the band running through "I Disappear" in the tuning room before segueing to the show itself, where we see the band perform "Carpe Diem Baby" and "The Day That Never Comes."

