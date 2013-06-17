Video: Rehearsal and "My Friend of Misery" from Metallica's March 1 Show in Melbourne, Australia

Just a few hours ago, the gang over at MetallicaTV posted a new video recap of Metallica's March 1, 2013, show in Melbourne, Australia.

The first part of the 20-minute video below shows Metallica in serious rehearsal mode. At around the 11:38 mark, we see the band on stage performing a 1991 Black Album track, "My Friend of Misery," which was written by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Jason Newsted.

Enjoy! And be sure to check the another official "MetOnTour" video, which Metallica posted last week, right here. It shows the band sounchecking, rehearsing and performing "...And Justice for All."