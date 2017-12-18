Trending

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Fends Off Stage Invader with Telecaster in 1981

The Rolling Stones, awhile back, uploaded this video, which you can check out above, to their YouTube channel.

It features a (very) jumpy 1981 performance of "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" at Hampton Coliseum in Virginia. As the video's description points out, halfway through the song, a fan jumps on stage and makes a run at flag-clad frontman Mick Jagger.

As any good guitarist/bandmate would do, Keith Richards thinks fast and fends off the fan using his Fender Tele as a club.

Check out the video for all the action (which starts at around 1:10). Enjoy!