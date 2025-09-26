“One thing led to another, and a jam session turned into Warren Haynes sporting some of rock and roll’s most iconic guitars on stage”: Warren Haynes becomes the latest to wield Jeff Beck's ‘Yardburst’ on stage – following Marcus King and Craig Ross

Jeff Beck's guitars are finding a new home in the hands of some of the best players out on tour at the moment.

Marcus King recently wielded the ‘YardBurst,’ alongside KALEO's JJ Julius Son at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre – while Lenny Kravitz's longtime guitarist, Craig Ross, took it for a spin after it fetched $496,484 (£403,200) at auction earlier this year.

Warren Haynes is the latest in a line of guitarists breathing new life into the ‘Yardburst,’ as seen in several social media videos of him jamming alongside Derek Trucks. According to the official Gov’t Mule Instagram account, it all took place while the band was recently on tour in Chicago.

“We had the chance to meet the team behind @timeless.gem + @family_guitars. One thing led to another, and a jam session turned into @thewarrenhaynes sporting some of rock and roll’s most iconic guitars on stage during our Northerly Island play on Sept 9 – including the Jeff Beck “Yardburst” and Doug Irwin #24.”

A post shared by Gov't Mule (@govtmule) A photo posted by on

The caption continues, “We had such a great time exploring @timeless.gem’s collection and having them at our show, that we’ve decided to link up again for our NYE run in New York at the end of this year. Their team will be generously lending a few guitars (hand selected by Warren himself!) for our end of year run culminating with our 1971: The Year Music Changed The World show.”

Jeff Beck's famed 1959 ‘Yardburst’ Gibson Les Paul Standard was one of the many tools of his trade sold at auction in January. The sale generated $10,746,430 (£8,727,284) – over eight times the pre-sale estimates.

Leading the sale was Jeff Beck's 1954 ‘Oxblood’ Gibson Les Paul, which went under the hammer for around $1,315,708 (£1,068,500) – breaking the world auction record for the most expensive Gibson Les Paul ever sold.