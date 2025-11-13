“The guitar he used to teach a young Keith Richards”: Brian Jones' Harmony Stratotone from the Rolling Stones' early years is heading to auction

Brian Jones' original Harmony Stratotone guitar – which he played as a member of the Rolling Stones – is up for auction on December 4, and is expected to fetch up to $400,000.

Noted collector Ali Zayeri, who has been buying Rolling Stones memorabilia for over 40 years, is presenting the guitar as the centerpiece of a multi-million dollar collection of group memorabilia and artifacts that also includes rare stage-worn costumes, posters for early gigs, and signed contracts.

Jones acquired the Harmony Stratotone in 1962 and played it during The Rolling Stones’ session for their first single, Come On/I Want To Be Loved. He also performed with it on stage in ’62 and ’63, including at London's legendary Marquee Club.

“Brian Jones’s humble Harmony Stratotone stands as one of the most important instruments in rock and roll history,” comments Charles Epting, Director of Consignments at Heritage, the auction house responsible for the sale.

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

“It was the electric guitar he played on the band’s earliest demos and at their early club gigs, and the very one heard on the band’s debut single, a cover of Chuck Berry’s Come On, which introduced The Stones to the world.

“Perhaps even more importantly, this was the guitar Jones used to teach a young Keith Richards, helping shape the partnership that would define the band’s sound for decades.”

A preview for Satisfaction: The Rolling Stones Treasures from the Ali Zayeri Collection Music Memorabilia Signature Auction is taking place at Heritage’s London location from November 10–14, 17–21, and 24–28. For more information, visit Heritage.

Last year, a 1977 Fender Telecaster–style guitar used by Keith Richards throughout the Rolling Stones’ iconic Some Girls era went to auction, and was also expected to sell for around $400,000.