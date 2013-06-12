Video: Watch Black Sabbath's Entire Town Hall Event, Including Interview, Documentary, Online Q&A and More

Last night, in celebration of the release of 13, Black Sabbath's new album, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler participated in a live Town Hall event that was broadcast on YouTube and Google+.

The broadcast included an interview with the band, an online Q&A session with fans, an exclusive Black Sabbath documentary, the band's complete performance of "The End of the Beginning" from CSI and more.

Now you can watch the entire 90-minute broadcast below.

Osbourne and Butler were on the scene at Angel Orensanz Foundation For Contemporary Art in New York City. Iommi was beamed in from Birmingham, England. 13 drummer Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine) and Osbourne's son Jack joined in via Google+ Hangout from Los Angeles.

The event was hosted by comedian Jim Norton (the first face you see when the video begins), who was one of the many highlights at Guitar World's roasts of Zakk Wylde and Dee Snider.

By the way, we'd like to know what you think of 13. Be sure to tell us in the comments below!