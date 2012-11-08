Video: Watch Trailer for 'Hendrix 70: Live at Woodstock'

On the morning of August 18, 1969, Jimi Hendrix stepped onto the stage at the Woodstock Music & Art Fair (better known as the Woodstock Festival) for what was to become a defining moment in rock history.

Hendrix, who was debuting a new band that weekend, ripped through powerful renditions of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Fire,” “Purple Haze” and “Foxey Lady,” not to mention his dramatic interpretation of “The Star Spangled Banner."

In celebration of what would have been Hendrix's 70th birthday (November 27), Hendrix 70: Live at Woodstock, a 2005 film originally released on DVD, is hitting movie theaters across the country on two specific dates: November 29 and December 4.

This theatrical presentation of the film features Hendrix's entire Woodstock performance plus a documentary featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with bassist Billy Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchell, plus engineer Eddie Kramer and Woodstock Festival promoter Michael Lang.

The concert portion of the film features the original 16mm concert footage digitally restored with a new 5.1 audio surround mix by Kramer, who recorded the original Woodstock Festival.

Check out a trailer of the film below (plus a photo gallery), followed by a widget you can use to find out where and when the film is playing near you.

For more information and links to buy tickets to Hendrix 70: Live at Woodstock, visit jimihendrix.com or click here.

[[ Enter now to win a Fender Custom Shop 1969 Stratocaster in celebration of the theatrical release of 'Hendrix 70: Live at Woodstock'! ]]