Watch Zakk Wylde and Slash Perform Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

We consider this one a rarity. It's a clip—posted to YouTube a few years ago—of Zakk Wylde and Slash performing the classic Jimi Hendrix jam-a-thon, "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)."

The mix in the video spotlights Wylde; it's actually difficult to hear Slash at all in the clip, which is a real shame.

Although a set list hasn't yet been announced, this might be considered a taste of what fans will hear on the 2017 Experience Hendrix tour, which will feature Wylde as one of the headliners. Other artists on the tour include Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Dweezil Zappa and Eric Johnson.

The rhythm section includes bassist Billy Cox, the only player, apart from Hendrix, who was part of both the Band of Gypsys and the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

For more about the 2017 Experience Hendrix tour, head here. Enjoy!