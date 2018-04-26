Watch A Perfect Circle Perform "TalkTalk," "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Last night—hot on the heels of the release of Eat the Elephant, their first album in 14 years—A Perfect Circle stopped by the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed two Eat the Elephant tracks, "TalkTalk" and "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish." You can watch their performance of "TalkTalk" above, and their "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish" performance below.
Yesterday, the hard-rock supergroup also announced an American tour. You can check out their itinerary below.
“When APC will reconvene is never exactly defined,” Howerdel told Guitar World in a May 2018 interview about the group's erratic schedule. “That frustrating, for sure, but maybe that contributes a little bit to the magic that can happen when we do get together—that feeling of not being predictable, not punching a clock. There’s an artistic value to it. But I’d still prefer to tour, make a record, take a little break, then tour and make another record.”
For more on A Perfect Circle, stop by aperfectcircle.com.
A Perfect Circle Tour Dates:
- October 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
- October 22 – Denver, CO @Red Rocks Amphitheater
- October 24 – Austin, TX Austin @ 360 Amphitheatre
- October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
- October 30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
- November 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles' Coliseum
- November 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- November 6 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden
- November 17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre at Honda Center
- November 18 – Las Vegas, NV @The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Chelsea
- November 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre