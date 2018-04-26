Watch A Perfect Circle Perform "TalkTalk," "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Last night—hot on the heels of the release of Eat the Elephant, their first album in 14 years—A Perfect Circle stopped by the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed two Eat the Elephant tracks, "TalkTalk" and "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish." You can watch their performance of "TalkTalk" above, and their "So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish" performance below.

Yesterday, the hard-rock supergroup also announced an American tour. You can check out their itinerary below.

“When APC will reconvene is never exactly defined,” Howerdel told Guitar World in a May 2018 interview about the group's erratic schedule. “That frustrating, for sure, but maybe that contributes a little bit to the magic that can happen when we do get together—that feeling of not being predictable, not punching a clock. There’s an artistic value to it. But I’d still prefer to tour, make a record, take a little break, then tour and make another record.”

For more on A Perfect Circle, stop by aperfectcircle.com.

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates: