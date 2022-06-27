Watch and listen to John Entwistle's isolated bass on The Who's Won't Get Fooled Again

By ( ) published

The Who's John Entwistle died 20 years ago. Listen to this thunderous example of his talent…

Today, we're taking some time out to remember the legendary John "The Ox" Entwistle of the Who.

Below, check out some extraordinary footage of Entwistle's isolated bass track from the Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again," as performed May 25, 1978, at the U.K.'s Shepperton Studios. Entwistle, who is standing in front of a wall of Sunn cabinets, is playing his Alembic Spyder bass (Dean makes a limited-run version of this bass, the USA John Entwistle Spider).

The performance is from a mini-concert set up by the band for use in The Kids Are Alright, their career-spanning 1979 documentary. It turned out to be the last performance, ever, by the original lineup of the band. Drummer Keith Moon, who is noticeably bloated in the multi-camera, full-band version of the performance below (bottom video), died just a few months later, on September 7, 1978, at age 31 after mixing the alcohol-withdrawal drug Clomethiazole with alcohol.

Sadly, Entwistle died June 27, 2002, at age 57 while the Who were on tour in Las Vegas. The local medical examiner determined that his death was due to a heart attack induced by cocaine.

The next day, the Who's Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey published a tribute on Townshend's website, saying, "The Ox has left the building; we've lost another great friend." 

Regardless of the fact that the band were clearly rusty in May 1978, this footage of "Won't Get Fooled Again" is one of the most exciting and powerful Who performances caught on film. And then there's Daltrey's freaking amazing scream at 7:50. Enjoy!

After Entwistle's death, bass playing duties were taken on by Pino Palladino until 2017, and by Jon Button since then. 

The Who tour the US and UK this year. Visit their website (opens in new tab) for dates.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas (opens in new tab), was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron (opens in new tab), a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums (opens in new tab). He now plays in two NYC-area bands.