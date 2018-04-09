Watch Andy McKee and Eric Johnson Invite You to Musicarium 2018

This summer, fingerstyle guitar virtuoso Andy McKee will host his Musicarium guitar camp over July 5 - 9, 2018, in Petaluma, CA.

McKee will have a host of amazing players on hand for personal interaction and instruction, including Michael Manring, Stephen Bennett, Don Ross, and very special guest Eric Johnson—who you can watch with McKee in the video clip above.

Musicarium is designed for those who love to play and are serious about music. All levels are welcome from master class guitarists to beginners or ardent fans. The four-day program offers an array of workshops and activities. It's a non-competitive environment in a beautiful setting, where musicians can gather, bond, and share a memorable experience.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to do another camp," McKee says. "I'm particularly excited about having so many incredibly talented players join me. They're going to have a huge impact on the campers, who will experience something that they'll never forget.”

Find out more and reserve your spot today at andymckeesmusicarium.com.