Watch Axl Rose and AC/DC Play “Live Wire” for First Time in 34 Years

AC/DC and Axl Rose were back together again this past Saturday for the first of their 10 rescheduled Rock or Bust U.S. shows.

Performing in Greensboro, North Carolina, the group surprised fans by playing “Live Wire,” from their 1975 album, T.N.T. AC/DC hasn’t performed the cut since October 1982. That performance is streaming below along with pro-shot footage of “Back in Black” from the same show and a rehearsal reel for the Rock or Bust U.S. tour.

On their previous jaunt this spring, Rose and AC/DC made a habit of pulling out deep cuts from the band’s catalog, including tracks like “Touch Too Much,” “Dog Eat Dog,” “Riff Raff,” “Rock n’ Roll Damnation,” and “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It).”

Rose appeared at Saturday’s show fresh from the North American leg of Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime summer tour, which wrapped up on August 22 in San Diego. His tenure with AC/DC began last April following singer Brian Johnson’s announcement that he could no longer perform due to hearing loss. The 10 North American shows scheduled for August and September are makeup dates for performances that were cancelled following Johnson’s departure. The remaining dates are below.

