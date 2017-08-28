Watch Brian Johnson Sing "Back in Black" With Muse

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Aside from a surprise cameo—with Robert Plant—at a Paul Rodgers show in May, Brian Johnson has mostly kept a low profile since his departure from AC/DC due to hearing issues last spring. Over the weekend though, Johnson turned up onstage at the Reading Festival with headliners Muse to sing the AC/DC classic, "Back in Black."

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy merely shouted "he's back!" at the audience before letting Johnson take the lead. The performance came at the beginning of the band's encore.

No pro-shot video of the entire performance exists—you can watch a clip of pro-shoot footage courtesy of the BBC though—but you can watch a fan-shot (but incredibly fun) video of the full performance below.